CHAN, Lillian Roberta (January 15, 1930 - April 5, 2020) Lillian passed away peacefully with her family at her side, thankful that they had the opportunity to let her know how much she was loved. Lillian was caring, kind, and a radiant beacon of light who warmed everyone she met with her friendly disposition. Lillian was born in Victoria and was the youngest of 5 siblings. She was a loving wife to her husband George (2010), who was the first Chinese real estate agent in Victoria. Lillian had three children, Linda (Ken), Lorne and Kerry. She was also an amazing grandmother to Christopher and Nicole. Lillian and George were avid ballroom dancers. A welcoming house and the sharing of delicious food made for great memories with friends and family. Lillian and George were also supporters and builders of the Chinese community, volunteering their time with the Chinatown Lions Club, Hoy Sun Society and Chinatown Care Centre. From 2010 to the present, after George passed, Lillian spent her time at Highgate Lodge where she enjoyed the various activities, friendly residents and staff. Our family would like to give special thanks to the Chow family and Dr Layne Woodburn. Donations can be given to the Chinatown Care Centre. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020

