Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Ruth Weston. View Sign Obituary

WESTON, Lillian "Ruth" January 28, 1924 to November 17, 2019 Our beloved mother passed away November 17th, 2019 surrounded by family until the end. For those who crossed her path she will be remembered as warm, elegant, thoughtful, kind, conscientious and loving. She was a wonderful friend, wife, grandmother and the best Mom ever! Whether it was a delicious dinners for 8 (plus friends) served at 6:15 sharp every evening or piloting a giant Pontiac station wagon through the streets of Victoria performing the complicated logistics necessary to maintain her large household, she always demonstrated grace under pressure. A character trait forged on the family ranch during the Great Depression. Ruth was born in Edmonton but raised on the ranch in Amisk, Alberta. Her parents, David and Ernestine Gibson, homesteaded there starting in 1906. As a young adult she taught elementary school in numerous locations in Alberta and BC, often in isolated one room schoolhouses. Ruth married her beloved Gerald Ferdinand Weston in 1955 in Edmonton where four of her children were born: Marcus, Brent, Laurel and Gregory. A move to London, Ontario followed where Maureen and Teresa were born. In 1966 the family settled in Victoria, BC where Ruth and Gerald raised their children and made many wonderful friends. She loved the West Coast trees which contributed to her passion for gardening. An avid bridge player, Ruth's other interests and hobbies included travel, entertaining, Ikebana, sewing and crafts. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Morgan, Fraser, James, Brock, Mckenzie, Findlay, Samuel, Carly, Giovanni and Kiefer; also, her brother David Gibson and his daughter Jennifer and her dear sons and daughters-in-law. She was predeceased by her husband Gerald, her son Gregory and sister Jean Wakeham. The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at Hollyburn House in West Vancouver and Dr. Peter Edmunds for providing her with compassionate care. At her request there will be no funeral service but rather a celebration-of-life to be held next summer in Victoria, BC.





WESTON, Lillian "Ruth" January 28, 1924 to November 17, 2019 Our beloved mother passed away November 17th, 2019 surrounded by family until the end. For those who crossed her path she will be remembered as warm, elegant, thoughtful, kind, conscientious and loving. She was a wonderful friend, wife, grandmother and the best Mom ever! Whether it was a delicious dinners for 8 (plus friends) served at 6:15 sharp every evening or piloting a giant Pontiac station wagon through the streets of Victoria performing the complicated logistics necessary to maintain her large household, she always demonstrated grace under pressure. A character trait forged on the family ranch during the Great Depression. Ruth was born in Edmonton but raised on the ranch in Amisk, Alberta. Her parents, David and Ernestine Gibson, homesteaded there starting in 1906. As a young adult she taught elementary school in numerous locations in Alberta and BC, often in isolated one room schoolhouses. Ruth married her beloved Gerald Ferdinand Weston in 1955 in Edmonton where four of her children were born: Marcus, Brent, Laurel and Gregory. A move to London, Ontario followed where Maureen and Teresa were born. In 1966 the family settled in Victoria, BC where Ruth and Gerald raised their children and made many wonderful friends. She loved the West Coast trees which contributed to her passion for gardening. An avid bridge player, Ruth's other interests and hobbies included travel, entertaining, Ikebana, sewing and crafts. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Morgan, Fraser, James, Brock, Mckenzie, Findlay, Samuel, Carly, Giovanni and Kiefer; also, her brother David Gibson and his daughter Jennifer and her dear sons and daughters-in-law. She was predeceased by her husband Gerald, her son Gregory and sister Jean Wakeham. The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at Hollyburn House in West Vancouver and Dr. Peter Edmunds for providing her with compassionate care. At her request there will be no funeral service but rather a celebration-of-life to be held next summer in Victoria, BC. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close