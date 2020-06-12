Lily, our much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, slipped away peacefully to rejoin her cherished husband David on June 4th, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by her beloved children Lisa (Ross), Derek (Mary), Leslie (Frank), Dawn (Chris), Norine (Tom) and Laura (Allan); her much loved grandchildren Bryan (Lisa), Jenny (Alex), Tia (Chris), Dylan, Caitlin (Ian), James (Janet), Janine (Matt), Eric and Jane; and her precious great-grandchildren Alice and Joshua. Lily was predeceased by her father Joe Gon Fun, mother Joe Low Yew, brother Kwok Tung Jow and sister Wai Man Tung, and is survived by her loving sister Jean Shuen (Ken), as well as many nieces and nephews.



Lily was born on July 24, 1932 in Nam Chun, a small farming village near Guangzhou, China. Having experienced first-hand the turmoil of the Second World War as a young girl, she emerged with many of the qualities that carried her through her life - determination, resourcefulness, resilience, an unwavering commitment to family….and a lifelong passion for ping pong! She immigrated to Canada in 1950 with her mother and sister after a stormy voyage across the Pacific to San Francisco, to rejoin her father in Vancouver after many years of separation while he established his business.



Lily’s life revolved around her family and friends, and her impact on those whose lives she touched was immeasurable. A selfless mother, she worked tirelessly with David to provide a loving and nurturing home for their family, and always demonstrated by her actions the meaning of unconditional love and support. Lily’s family enjoyed the rewards of her many self-taught skills, including fabulous cooking, baking, and knitting. Lily will be remembered for her enthusiasm for legendary family trips and gatherings, where she would dance up a storm and take on all comers at the ping pong table.







We are thankful that Lily was able to maintain her independence until her passing, enjoying the company of her family, long-time family friends, neighbours, and her many friends from Saanich Silver Threads and the Victoria Chinese Seniors Association. We are especially grateful to Wayne at Waterfront Crescent and Wayne at Dellwood Road for all their help, friendship and kindness over the years, and to the wonderful staff on 5North at the Royal Jubilee Hospital for their gentle, compassionate care.







We will always remember and treasure Lily’s gentle nature, sense of humour, laughter, love for learning, interest in new experiences, and her radiant smile.



With the current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held for immediate family on Wednesday June 17 at 3 PM, with online streaming through Sands Funeral Chapel for extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Donations may be made in Lily’s name to Saanich Silver Threads or a charity of your choice. Messages for the family may be left on the Sands Funeral Chapel website. A request for online access to the service may be made to Lily’s family, or through Sands at 250-388-5155.



