MAR, Lily Lily was born on November 20, 1930 and passed away at Royal Jubilee Hospital on June 22, 2019. Lily was predeceased by siblings Gertrude, Betty Jang, Beverly and Douglas. Survived by siblings William, Violet, Whaley, Jack (Trish), Jim, Patricia and 6 nieces and nephews - Marilyn, Wendy, Arthur (Cecil), Douglas Jang, Nickolas and Jennifer Mar and brother-in-law Ark Jang . Lily was a hard-working woman from a very young age. Lily did housework for the von Gutmanns, worked at many restaurants, grocery stores and in the Harmony Room at Royal Jubilee Hospital. After retiring in 1991, Lily helped her brothers on the farm and worked at brother Jack's roadside stand on Veyaness Road in Saanichton. Lily liked to play the slots in Reno, Las Vegas, Washington State and View Royal Casino. A Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Dr. on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 10:30 am with a reception to follow. Special thanks to Dr. Horgan and the Dialysis staff at RJH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Renal Unit at RJH. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 29 to June 30, 2019