Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lily May Caiger. View Sign Obituary

CAIGER, Lily May May 23rd, 1933 - April 4th, 2020 Surrounded by her loving daughters, Lily passed away peacefully at home after a long, full, and happy life. She was a ray of sunshine and warmth to all those around her, and anyone who had the joy of knowing her will keep her memory strong and their smiles bright with her light. Predeceased by her loving husband Fred in 1998. Her spirit continues on through her sister Christine; her daughters Theresa (Oran Brucks) and Susan DeSchipper (John); and beloved grandchildren, Travis, Elissa, Brian, and Megan. All of whom adored her tremendously, and all who will have her love in their hearts forever. Lily was born in London, England, a middle child of her older brother (Albert) and younger sister (Christine). She married the love of her life, Frederick at age nineteen and moved to Canada shortly after - starting in Alberta and then moving to British Columbia's beautiful coast. Lily loved her family, her church, sharing prayer, sewing, neighbourhood walks, and having tea with loved ones. She kept active with daily walks almost all of her days (rain or shine!), and truly exemplified a life of health. Throughout her life Lily loved supporting her community by volunteering at her church, the local Sidney museum, and through palliative care, as well as by donating hand-sewn clothes to children in need. She was a wonderful woman, whose heart shone brightly, and who brought so much positivity to those around her. An angel in life and an angel today. She will be truly missed, and is so very loved.





CAIGER, Lily May May 23rd, 1933 - April 4th, 2020 Surrounded by her loving daughters, Lily passed away peacefully at home after a long, full, and happy life. She was a ray of sunshine and warmth to all those around her, and anyone who had the joy of knowing her will keep her memory strong and their smiles bright with her light. Predeceased by her loving husband Fred in 1998. Her spirit continues on through her sister Christine; her daughters Theresa (Oran Brucks) and Susan DeSchipper (John); and beloved grandchildren, Travis, Elissa, Brian, and Megan. All of whom adored her tremendously, and all who will have her love in their hearts forever. Lily was born in London, England, a middle child of her older brother (Albert) and younger sister (Christine). She married the love of her life, Frederick at age nineteen and moved to Canada shortly after - starting in Alberta and then moving to British Columbia's beautiful coast. Lily loved her family, her church, sharing prayer, sewing, neighbourhood walks, and having tea with loved ones. She kept active with daily walks almost all of her days (rain or shine!), and truly exemplified a life of health. Throughout her life Lily loved supporting her community by volunteering at her church, the local Sidney museum, and through palliative care, as well as by donating hand-sewn clothes to children in need. She was a wonderful woman, whose heart shone brightly, and who brought so much positivity to those around her. An angel in life and an angel today. She will be truly missed, and is so very loved. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close