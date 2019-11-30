RICHMOND, Lily May March 30, 1926 - November 23, 2019 Passed away on November 23, 2019. Lily was born March 30, 1926 in Regina, Saskatchewan, the second child to William and Emma Hunt. She moved with her family to Victoria at the age of 4. She attended school in Victoria. Lily met the love of her life, Charlie when he moved to Victoria after his release from the army at the end of World War II. They married in 1947, started a family and worked together to establish and run Old Country Industrial Contractors and Old Country Rentals. Predeceased by her parents and her brother, George Hunt; Lily is survived by and will be greatly missed by Charlie, her husband of 71 years; her children, Sylvia, Wayne (Linda), Mark (Lois); 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held at a later date. A Memorial Tea will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at North Douglas Church, 675 Jolly Place, Victoria, BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019