HILL, Lilyan Mae September 6, 1931 - July 12, 2019 Lilyan passed away at the Royal Jubilee Hospital with heart problems. She lost her daughter Donna on January 8, 2019 with lung cancer. Lilyan is survived by her husband Raymond and son Kevin (Helen), four granddaughters, one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson. Lilyan was born in Victoria and graduated from Oak Bay High in 1949. In 1951 she went to the Gold Coast (Ghana) for the final year of her father's contract to introduce Canadian methods of logging. It was nice that she saw London and Paris. The family will miss her but will have good memories.





