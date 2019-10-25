Lincoln Daniel Larson-Fedoriuk (August 05, 1980 - October 12, 2019)
Service Information
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood)
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC
V9B 2W4
(250)-478-3821
Obituary

It is with much grief and sadness that we mourn the loss of Lincoln Daniel Larson Fedoriuk

Lincoln is survived by Grandmother Vera Larson. Mother Lorri Anne Verville, Father Bill Fedoriuk and siblings Indiana Larson Fedoriuk, Jasper Larson, Mia Yule, Wesley Yule, Eli Mahoney and Clover Fedoriuk Russell.

Services will be held at Sands Funeral Home 317 Goldstream Ave, Victoria, BC

11 AM Nov 2 2019

In lieu of flowers, donations can be e-transferred to

[email protected] use the password 'solid'

https://solidvictoria.org/
Published in The Times Colonist on Oct. 25, 2019
