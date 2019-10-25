It is with much grief and sadness that we mourn the loss of Lincoln Daniel Larson Fedoriuk
Lincoln is survived by Grandmother Vera Larson. Mother Lorri Anne Verville, Father Bill Fedoriuk and siblings Indiana Larson Fedoriuk, Jasper Larson, Mia Yule, Wesley Yule, Eli Mahoney and Clover Fedoriuk Russell.
Services will be held at Sands Funeral Home 317 Goldstream Ave, Victoria, BC
11 AM Nov 2 2019
In lieu of flowers, donations can be e-transferred to
[email protected] use the password 'solid'
https://solidvictoria.org/
Published in The Times Colonist on Oct. 25, 2019