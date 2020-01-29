ANDERSEN, Linda Anne (Hardy) December 26, 1940 - January 22, 2020 It is with deep sorrow we announce the sudden passing of our mother Linda. She was a great mom, grandmom and friend. She will be deeply missed by her surviving children, Robert Wilson (Marilyn), Edward (Joanna), Kim Arens (Luis), Tina. Grandma Linda will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Angela, Trina, Callie, Peter, Kyle, Jenoah, Jayda. Linda's greatest love was being with her friends at the Loft for Music Bingo and NFL Football. A private celebration will be held at the family residence on February 1st, 12-4pm.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020