Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda C. FORBES. View Sign Obituary

Linda was born in Oakland, California and emigrated to Canada in 1932 with her parents Sid and Edna Wormald during the Great Depression. The family lived on the Queen Charlotte Islands before settling on Galiano Island where Linda and her beloved brother Ray spent their adventurous youth. Leaving home and moving to Victoria when she was 18, she soon met and fell in love with her husband Gordon to whom she was married for 70 years until his passing in March 2018.



Linda leaves her three children, Diane (Maurice), Larry, Dennis (Marjorie) and four grandchildren, Ryan, Michelle, Leah and Rachel. Linda (‘Gran’) was fun-loving, sociable and possessed a terrific sense of humour along with an infectious smile. Among her many interests she enjoyed travel, RV’ing, lawn bowling, gardening, playing cards, and hosting wonderful family dinners.



Despite being slowed by dementia in her final years, Linda maintained her light-hearted ways, was quick to laugh and never lost the sparkle in her eyes.



Special thanks to the exceptional staff at the Veteran’s Memorial Lodge at Broadmead where she was well cared for in her final years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Society of BC. No service upon request.

Linda was born in Oakland, California and emigrated to Canada in 1932 with her parents Sid and Edna Wormald during the Great Depression. The family lived on the Queen Charlotte Islands before settling on Galiano Island where Linda and her beloved brother Ray spent their adventurous youth. Leaving home and moving to Victoria when she was 18, she soon met and fell in love with her husband Gordon to whom she was married for 70 years until his passing in March 2018.Linda leaves her three children, Diane (Maurice), Larry, Dennis (Marjorie) and four grandchildren, Ryan, Michelle, Leah and Rachel. Linda (‘Gran’) was fun-loving, sociable and possessed a terrific sense of humour along with an infectious smile. Among her many interests she enjoyed travel, RV’ing, lawn bowling, gardening, playing cards, and hosting wonderful family dinners.Despite being slowed by dementia in her final years, Linda maintained her light-hearted ways, was quick to laugh and never lost the sparkle in her eyes.Special thanks to the exceptional staff at the Veteran’s Memorial Lodge at Broadmead where she was well cared for in her final years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Society of BC. No service upon request. Published in The Times Colonist from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close