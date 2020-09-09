It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Coldwell on March 16, 2020 after her years-long battle with cancer.



She was a devoted parent, grandparent, and partner, and will be forever missed by those she leaves behind. The love of her life, Rick, her sons, Chris and Jeremy, her stepdaughters, Michelle and Nicole, her siblings, grandchildren, and great-grandchild will all miss her dearly and will carry her with us throughout our lives.



Those who knew Linda knew a person who's laugh lit up any room, who's joy and positivity radiated from her, and who's unwavering support buoyed them throughout their lives. With her in your life there was never any doubt that you were loved wholeheartedly and supported unequivocally.



Our sincere gratitude to Dr. Pathak and all those who worked tirelessly to give us more time together. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital.



Linda had a deep love of music, mystery novels, her family, and a love of nature anchored by her childhood spent on her parents' farm on Westham Island. In her memory please spend time with those you love, take time to listen to a favourite song, or go for a walk and enjoy the birds.



In the final months of her life, Linda and Rick made a list of the ways they wanted to live in the time that remained to them. That list and those intentions live on through each of us in her memory. Enjoy one day at a time, have patience, treasure your family, be truthful, don't dwell on what can go wrong, be thankful for every day, and love with abandon.



