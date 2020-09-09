1/1
Linda Coldwell
January 25, 1946 - March 16, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Coldwell on March 16, 2020 after her years-long battle with cancer.

She was a devoted parent, grandparent, and partner, and will be forever missed by those she leaves behind. The love of her life, Rick, her sons, Chris and Jeremy, her stepdaughters, Michelle and Nicole, her siblings, grandchildren, and great-grandchild will all miss her dearly and will carry her with us throughout our lives.

Those who knew Linda knew a person who's laugh lit up any room, who's joy and positivity radiated from her, and who's unwavering support buoyed them throughout their lives. With her in your life there was never any doubt that you were loved wholeheartedly and supported unequivocally.

Our sincere gratitude to Dr. Pathak and all those who worked tirelessly to give us more time together. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

Linda had a deep love of music, mystery novels, her family, and a love of nature anchored by her childhood spent on her parents' farm on Westham Island. In her memory please spend time with those you love, take time to listen to a favourite song, or go for a walk and enjoy the birds.

In the final months of her life, Linda and Rick made a list of the ways they wanted to live in the time that remained to them. That list and those intentions live on through each of us in her memory. Enjoy one day at a time, have patience, treasure your family, be truthful, don't dwell on what can go wrong, be thankful for every day, and love with abandon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved