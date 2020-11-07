It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Linda Elizabeth Hill (Gardiner). Linda was predeceased by her loving husband Mark, and her parents John and Patricia Gardiner. Linda will be missed by her children Darryl (Erin), Leanna, her grandchildren Clayton, Carter, Maliah and Tazaya, her sisters Jane, Mary, Jackie (Jim), her sister-in-law Leona (Gil), brother-in-law Blane (Marlyn), and her large extended family.



Linda was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and traveling with her dear friends. She was a fabulous host who was famous for her delicious dinners and desserts. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy. She enjoyed cheering them on at all their games and practices. She knew all the rules for baseball and soccer, and loved commenting from the stands!



So many amazing memories were made at the family home. It was a wonderful place to live, grow-up, and explore. Linda loved her pool and palm trees. Family and friends enjoyed many barbecues, and long summer days swimming in the pool.



She will forever be remembered for her generosity and love for her family.



