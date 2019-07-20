Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Elizabeth Shoop. View Sign Obituary

SHOOP, Linda Elizabeth 15/12/46 - 22/01/19 A garden party in memory of Linda will take place next month at our home (4037 John's Rd., Duncan, B.C., V9L 6S7) beginning at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 17, 2019. An informal service and interment of ashes will take place and be followed by a catered afternoon tea. Therefore the family would appreciate RSVP's by August 1. And one other thing, whether or not you are able to come, we'd love to receive your 'stories' of Linda in order to compile a memorial book. Please contact us at the address above or telephone 250-746-1719. Thank you. Her loving husband, Gregg.





