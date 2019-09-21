Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Frances Rodger. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

RODGER, Linda Frances April 4, 1934 - September 18, 2019 We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Linda Frances Rodger on September 18, 2019 at Victoria General Hospital. Linda was born in Elk Point, Alberta on April 4, 1934, the second daughter of the late William and Willemina Wolfe. Linda, her parents and her sisters moved to Victoria in 1944. Linda attended Burnside Elementary, Central High and Victoria High Schools. She trained at the former Normal School and taught primary education in McAllister, B.C., Abbotsford B.C., and Lampson St. School in Victoria. She is survived by her husband Ralph, whom she married in 1960; her four children, Sandra (Bruce), Glen (Anne), Michael (Pauline), and Jeff (Liska); her sisters, Mona and Nora, and her two sisters-in-law, Frances and Hazel. She has been blessed with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The service will be in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2pm with a private interment ceremony at a later date at Hatley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in her name, to a charity of your choice. Memories and Condolences may be offered to the family at







