(nee FULLER, married SCHNARE)



Linda Grace died peacefully at home in Victoria, BC in the arms of two of her children; Nicky and Paula. She left behind her four children, and seven grandchildren; David Scharf, (Arthur and Oliver) Carolee McGillivray (Ben), Nicky Schnare (Sloan and Bruno), and Paula Schnare (Olivia and Juno). Linda will also be dearly missed by her siblings, Garth (Carol), Alex and Liane, her second family of Elaine, Lorne, Neil Crocker and Marilyn Johnson, as well as all her nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



Born in Montreal, Linda attended University at McGill, University of Saskatchewan, and Simon Fraser University. She was a teacher in her early career in Delisle, Sk, and then a bilingual teacher and librarian in Saskatoon - jobs in which she delighted. Also in Saskatoon, Linda ran a daycare from her home while raising her children, participated in the ‘open school’ with her children, practiced her love of dance (ballroom, country western, French Canadian and more), had close relationships with Oliver and Arthur when they were young, was a Big Sister to Justine, and fostered many friendships, family relationships, causes, groups, and hobbies. Prior to moving to BC to be closer to her children and grandchildren, Linda lived in Saskatoon with her second father, Stu Crocker until he passed away.



In BC, Linda lived in Ladysmith with Paula and was there for the births of Olivia and Juno. She delighted in spending time with them, as well as taking trips to Vancouver to see her grandson Ben. She spent many happy years, days and hours exploring the island with her miniature schnauzer and perfect companion Heidi; walking Dallas Rd, hiking around Chemainus Lake, and taking ferry trips to the gulf islands. Linda was also there for the births of Sloan and Bruno, who , like all the grandchildren, got the benefit of close relationships with their Grammie while they were young. Linda was a voracious reader and accomplished writer; her love of language and wit was contagious, happily infecting all her children and others fortunate to be in her book club or writing group.



Linda led her life as an example of service; she gave to others because she could, because it was the right thing to do, and because her genuine curiosity about people and who they were was unending.



Mom’s understated resilience through adaptability, humour, and focus on gratitude, was the thread throughout her life; weaving a beautiful and subtle portrait of strength, wit, and grace.



We wish we had more of you Linda/Mom/Grammie, and we hold close our memories of you and your gift of unconditional love.



A celebration of life will take place when circumstances allow. Condolences can be emailed to schnare36@gmail.com



