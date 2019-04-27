SIMPSON, Linda Mae (nee Fields) Linda Mae Simpson (nee Fields), beloved wife, Mom, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend to many, passed away in the early hours of April 14, 2019 at age 80, following a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Linda's Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm in the Mt. Baker room at The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa located at 1999 Country Club Way in Victoria. To offer a condolence please visit www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019