ANDREWS, Linda Mary April 22, 1955 - September 8, 2019 Linda passed away peacefully after a short but brave battle with cancer in the Comox Valley Hospital with family at her side. Linda was born in Germany to parents William and Mary Leckie and was predeceased by both. She is survived by her loving husband Allan, brothers Chas and Ken Leckie, sister Judith (Chris) Belleau and many nieces and nephews. Linda loved to travel and enjoyed gardening. One of her favorite places was Long Beach where she and Al shared many happy memories. Linda worked many years as an Optician, most recently at Walmart Optics in Courtney until she retired. The family wishes to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Care Aids at the Hospital for their care and compassion. The family will be having a private Celebration of Life.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019