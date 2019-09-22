Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Mary Andrews. View Sign Obituary

ANDREWS, Linda Mary April 22, 1955 - September 8, 2019 Linda passed away peacefully after a short but brave battle with cancer in the Comox Valley Hospital with family at her side. Linda was born in Germany to parents William and Mary Leckie and was predeceased by both. She is survived by her loving husband Allan, brothers Chas and Ken Leckie, sister Judith (Chris) Belleau and many nieces and nephews. Linda loved to travel and enjoyed gardening. One of her favorite places was Long Beach where she and Al shared many happy memories. Linda worked many years as an Optician, most recently at Walmart Optics in Courtney until she retired. The family wishes to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Care Aids at the Hospital for their care and compassion. The family will be having a private Celebration of Life.





ANDREWS, Linda Mary April 22, 1955 - September 8, 2019 Linda passed away peacefully after a short but brave battle with cancer in the Comox Valley Hospital with family at her side. Linda was born in Germany to parents William and Mary Leckie and was predeceased by both. She is survived by her loving husband Allan, brothers Chas and Ken Leckie, sister Judith (Chris) Belleau and many nieces and nephews. Linda loved to travel and enjoyed gardening. One of her favorite places was Long Beach where she and Al shared many happy memories. Linda worked many years as an Optician, most recently at Walmart Optics in Courtney until she retired. The family wishes to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Care Aids at the Hospital for their care and compassion. The family will be having a private Celebration of Life. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close