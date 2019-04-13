Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lionel Douglas Gandy. View Sign

GANDY, Lionel Douglas (June 14, 1949 - April 4, 2019) It is with great sadness that we announce that Lionel Douglas Gandy passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019, surrounded by his family. After a few months of illness, Lionel sensed that his time had come and he was adamant that his obituary list cause of death as the result of tripping over a crappy old pair of bass drumsticks! Anyone who knew Lionel would recognize his characteristic humour in that request. We've all been taken in at some time by his pranks and capers and it was hard not to love his sense of humour and appreciation for a good joke. And he never, even at the end, lost this sense of fun. We were amazed how he was able to joke with his doctor about his health as he announced impishly that he had cut back on his smoking. That irrepressible humour helped him to live his last few weeks with dignity, serenity and grace. He was incredibly stoic in the face of ill health and his first concern, a big-hearted one, was not to burden his family. A long-time bar manager, he knew his way around his scotches and wines. He loved tending bar professionally or at family gatherings because it gave him the chance to chat with people. He was a passionate gardener and spent as much time as he could tending his plants, harvesting vegetables and drying herbs. He was an avid cook too and many of us were the happy recipients of his famous antipasto at Christmas. He was the uncle who earned the respect of his nieces and nephews because he treated them like adults even when they were teenagers. He listened to them. He hung out at Christie's Pub with them. He cooked dinner for them. And they in turn helped him with his computer. Cars were an important part of his life too. As a young man, Lionel loved hanging out at Archie Willock's garage where he would do odd jobs to earn money to put gas in his car. He was the cool guy to Archie's son. He was so very proud of the Mercedes he purchased just over a year ago. It suited him well. His first love though was drumming. He was particularly proud of his long-time affiliation with the City of Victoria Pipe Band where he played the bass drum for years. His skill was once noticed by Alex Duthart, a Scottish drummer known for revolutionizing pipe band snare drumming, who commented that it was only after Lionel stopped playing that he realized what a master he was listening to. Many of Lionel's band mates have also been life-long friends. Lionel is survived by seven siblings: Melanie King (Robert), Brian (Laura Jean), Steven, Jackie, Ronnie Eastwood, Lori (Michael), Bruce (Beverley), seven nieces and nephews (Susan, Alex (Chantal), Fraser, Michael (Andrea), Lindsay (Alex), Matthew, Justin, and two great-nieces and a great-nephew (Rylee, Linden, Connor). As someone who knew him said: "Lionel was a character. He didn't try to be, but he was." We miss you, Lionel. Wherever you are, we know that those around you are laughing and smiling, and basking in the warmth of your good cheer. Rest has come now. Put your feet up, dear brother. And say hello to Mom and Dad for us. There will be no service as per Lionel's request. Should you wish, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019

