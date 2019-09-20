CROSSLEY, Lionel Francis, beloved husband of Arlene (nee Warren), passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 at the age of 81. Lionel was born in Port Alberni on February 8, 1938. He is also survived by his children Marilyn (John), Myrna (Charles), Wayne and Brian (Lynanne); nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Songhees Wellness Centre, 1100 Admirals Road, on Saturday, October 5 at 2:00.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019