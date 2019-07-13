Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Gosling. View Sign In Memoriam

GOSLING, Lisa (Fallowfield) In memory of a beloved daughter and sister Her life was tragically taken in a car accident eighteen years ago today. A light from our household is gone A voice we loved is stilled A place is vacant in our home That never can be filled. Some may think you are forgotten Though on earth you are no more But in our hearts you are with us Just as you always were before. Lisa, we love and miss you very much. Wherever we are, there you'll be! - Mom & Rick Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 13 to July 14, 2019

