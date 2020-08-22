June 18, 1959 - August 22, 1977
In Loving Memory of our Son and Brother
If roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for us;
place them in his arms and tell him they're from us.
Tell him that we love and miss him,
And when he turns to smile
place a kiss upon his cheek and hold him for a while,
Because remembering him is easy, we do it every day,
but there's an ache within our hearts that will never go away.
Till we meet again,
Dad, Mom, Sisters & their families.
Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.