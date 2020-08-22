June 18, 1959 - August 22, 1977



In Loving Memory of our Son and Brother



If roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for us;



place them in his arms and tell him they're from us.



Tell him that we love and miss him,



And when he turns to smile



place a kiss upon his cheek and hold him for a while,



Because remembering him is easy, we do it every day,



but there's an ache within our hearts that will never go away.



Till we meet again,



Dad, Mom, Sisters & their families.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store