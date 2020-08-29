1/1
Lloyd Wallace Robbie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBBIE, Lloyd Wallace February 16, 1949 - August 23, 2020 With shock & sadness, Lloyd's family announces his passing on Sunday, August 23rd with his wife and children by his side. Born & raised in Victoria, an Esquimalt brat, Lloyd was predeceased by his parents John & Doris; brother John (Jack); sisters Doreen Hodges & Helen Dixon. Survived by his loving wife & soul mate of fifty years, Margo (Morrison); beloved children John (Lisa) & Andrea (Bryan); adored & cherished grandchildren, Renton, Johnny, Sadie & Claire; brothers David (Judy), Robert (Shirley) & Phil; sister-in-law Pam Marchand (Bob) and numerous nieces & nephews. Lloyd retired from the CRA in 2009 after 23 years of service and took up gardening as a hobby at the Agnes St Gardens. He was known for his prize Walla Walla onions, loving to share with all. He was a well-known sports figure in many ways, but mainly with the Victoria Shamrocks Organization. As the GM he helped them to three Mann Cup Titles, 6 WLA championships, named twice WLA Executive of the Year, BCLA Manager of the Year and Victoria Sportsman of the Year in 2003. The list goes on & on. Lloyd you were loved more than you ever knew by family, friends, neighbours and gardeners. Rest In Peace, my love. Due to Covid19 restrictions, a private family gathering will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved