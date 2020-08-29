ROBBIE, Lloyd Wallace February 16, 1949 - August 23, 2020 With shock & sadness, Lloyd's family announces his passing on Sunday, August 23rd with his wife and children by his side. Born & raised in Victoria, an Esquimalt brat, Lloyd was predeceased by his parents John & Doris; brother John (Jack); sisters Doreen Hodges & Helen Dixon. Survived by his loving wife & soul mate of fifty years, Margo (Morrison); beloved children John (Lisa) & Andrea (Bryan); adored & cherished grandchildren, Renton, Johnny, Sadie & Claire; brothers David (Judy), Robert (Shirley) & Phil; sister-in-law Pam Marchand (Bob) and numerous nieces & nephews. Lloyd retired from the CRA in 2009 after 23 years of service and took up gardening as a hobby at the Agnes St Gardens. He was known for his prize Walla Walla onions, loving to share with all. He was a well-known sports figure in many ways, but mainly with the Victoria Shamrocks Organization. As the GM he helped them to three Mann Cup Titles, 6 WLA championships, named twice WLA Executive of the Year, BCLA Manager of the Year and Victoria Sportsman of the Year in 2003. The list goes on & on. Lloyd you were loved more than you ever knew by family, friends, neighbours and gardeners. Rest In Peace, my love. Due to Covid19 restrictions, a private family gathering will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com