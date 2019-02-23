Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd William Tinkham. View Sign

TINKHAM, Lloyd William December 7, 1934 - January 21, 2019 Born in Bateman, Sask. to Violet and Roy Tinkham. Lloyd and Carole-Ann were happily married for 62 years and had two beautiful daughters, Wendy and Alison and one loving grandson Brandon, who shared watching hockey with his special Grandpa. Survived by his special sister Doris (Ont.), predeceased by two sisters Beatrice and Joan, one brother Richard. Lloyd was highly respected by all his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed many friendships with family and friends, loved his in-laws and enjoyed many happy visits. Lloyd loved his connection to the outdoors and was happiest when he was fishing, gardening and travelling in our van. An excellent curler and birder. Our beautiful waterfront home had Lloyd's name written all over it; he even made his own roof shakes. He turned our boat house into a lovely cabin (Mable Lake) where he was active all summer building rock walls and preparing for family and guests. His sense of humour was always enjoyed by many. His special delight was eating. Lloyd worked over 30 years for the Municipality of Saanich and was on call for many years with Search and Rescue. Lloyd was personable, charismatic, capable, and a strong and loyal family man. No funeral service or celebration of life as Lloyd requested. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019

