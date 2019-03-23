Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Llynda Loy Pearce. View Sign

PEARCE, Llynda Loy It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend, Llynda Loy Pearce. Llynda passed away peacefully at James Bay Lodge in the early morning on Monday, March 11, 2019 after suffering the effects of a stroke. Llynda was predeceased by her husband, David Pearce and her brother, Dennis Scherk. She is survived by her brother, Bill Scherk, Sarah and Geoff Pearce and their children Christopher and Caroline, niece Teresa Haigh as well as many close long time friends and their children who will dearly miss their "Auntie Llynda". Llynda and David enjoyed many wonderful years together. They loved welcoming friends into their home for gatherings large and small. They both loved music and they particularly enjoyed their involvement with the Gilbert and Sullivan Society in Victoria. Their many trips to England to visit relatives and enjoy theatre productions created very special memories for them. Llynda was a most wonderful teacher specializing in teaching Kindergarten, and so many children have wonderful memories of the very special beginning to school they enjoyed with Llynda. Her career took her to George Jay School, Gordon Head Elementary, Monterey Elementary (where she served as a school administrator for several years) and to Fairburn Elementary. In recent years she volunteered as an art teacher sharing her love of art with children in an intermediate grade classroom at Campus View School. Llynda's life was truly enriched by her love of animals. She enjoyed taking her two service labradoodles, Llolly and Bean, to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and more recently they visited the Cancer Clinic to provide comfort for those receiving treatment. Llynda was always looking for ways to help others and her kindness and generosity was extraordinary. Llynda's creativity was in clear evidence at her homes and her beautiful gardens. Her knowledge and expertise in the areas of interior design and landscape design was so evident to those who visited her at homes on Haro Road, Timberlane and on Sunnybank. Llynda was a member of a charity sew group, founded 25 years ago, called Needs of Victoria Society (NOVS). The group hosted Fashion Shows at the Crystal Gardens for many years and in later years, the group renamed as The Sew Group met each month to share their creative ideas. Llynda was a valued member of the group and is remembered not only for her talent as a seamstress but for her creativity and her wonderful friendship. Llynda loved Emily Carr's writing. This quote from Emily Carr's journals of 1936 when Emily lost her sister seems very meaningful to all that knew and loved Llynda "…(she is gone)… all the crust of fret is chipped off… (but still) how hard it is to fill up a hole that somebody has gone out of! The empty feel, the hollow quietness, that ache that you can't place…" As per Llynda's request there will be no service and no celebration of life gathering. We know, however, that she has left us with special memories we can share with others for many years to come. For those who may want to make a donation in her name, please choose a charity that is close to your heart. Special thanks to Dr. Suzanne Leggatt, and the caring staff at James Bay Lodge.





1155 Fort Street

Victoria , BC V8V3K9

(250) 384-5512 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019

