On August 26, 2020, L.M. (Mac) Forbes, passed away at the age of 88.
Mac was born on August 22, 1932 in Berkeley, CA to Canadian parents Robin and Helen Forbes. He graduated from Oak Bay High School in Victoria, B.C. and received his B.Sc. degree from the University of Alberta in 1955 and his M.Sc. in Agrology from Utah State University in 1965. He served the public working for the Government of Alberta in Lethbridge and Edmonton for 33 years, serving last as Assistant Deputy Minister, Public Lands. Those who worked for Mac mention what a great boss he was, always fair and encouraging to all.
Mac met Dorothy Isabel Lee at the U of A and they were married on June 29, 1957. They raised two children, Laura and Cameron.
Mac was the ultimate kind and caring “nice” man. He loved a great “pun” and to do a crossword in the morning before his daily 4 km walk. Mac loved to be outside enjoying nature and playing golf with friends.
Mac was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy in 2009. He is survived by both of his children, his beloved Dorothy Musselwhite, his lifelong friend and cousin Graeme Roberts and, his sister Anne Huntley and other family, friends, neighbours, and co-workers.
A virtual service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. PDT. For details to join the on-line service from anywhere, please email Cam Forbes at mackenzie.forbes.nanaimo@gmail.com.
Donations if desired to Society of Organized Services (“S.O.S.”), Parksville, www.sosd69.com
.