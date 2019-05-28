Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Logan James Andersen. View Sign Obituary

ANDERSEN, Logan James November 8, 1993 - May 20, 2019 Logan died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on May 20th, 2019. He lived in a way that was truly his own, fun-loving and nomadic. The things he loved, he loved deeply, and anyone who was lucky enough to know him will recognize them as his signatures. He loved listening to Django Reinhardt's jazz, and playing his songs on the guitar. He was extremely funny and charming, and could quickly find a point in common with anyone. He also loved to debate, not for the sake of being right or looking intelligent, but for the joy of conversing. He was curious, interested in understanding how things worked, in the operations of rotary engines, clockwork, and electrical currents. He loved cars and watches. Although he was often broke, he was always generous. He made many friends, and he made them quickly and easily, but also kept friends from childhood throughout his whole life. He loved his Grandma Alda, and cared for her for years. Logan's death is a tragedy. To say he will be missed is an understatement. He is mourned by his immediate family Sheri, Leigh, Linden, Grant, and Alda, and his extended family, but also a circle of friends too numerous to name here. We thank these friends, and we thank anyone who made his life what it was, and anyone who made him who he was. A memorial will be held at the Interfaith Chapel at the University of Victoria on Saturday, June 1st, at 12:00pm, with reception at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club afterwards. Anyone who loved Logan, and considered themselves a friend is welcome.





ANDERSEN, Logan James November 8, 1993 - May 20, 2019 Logan died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on May 20th, 2019. He lived in a way that was truly his own, fun-loving and nomadic. The things he loved, he loved deeply, and anyone who was lucky enough to know him will recognize them as his signatures. He loved listening to Django Reinhardt's jazz, and playing his songs on the guitar. He was extremely funny and charming, and could quickly find a point in common with anyone. He also loved to debate, not for the sake of being right or looking intelligent, but for the joy of conversing. He was curious, interested in understanding how things worked, in the operations of rotary engines, clockwork, and electrical currents. He loved cars and watches. Although he was often broke, he was always generous. He made many friends, and he made them quickly and easily, but also kept friends from childhood throughout his whole life. He loved his Grandma Alda, and cared for her for years. Logan's death is a tragedy. To say he will be missed is an understatement. He is mourned by his immediate family Sheri, Leigh, Linden, Grant, and Alda, and his extended family, but also a circle of friends too numerous to name here. We thank these friends, and we thank anyone who made his life what it was, and anyone who made him who he was. A memorial will be held at the Interfaith Chapel at the University of Victoria on Saturday, June 1st, at 12:00pm, with reception at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club afterwards. Anyone who loved Logan, and considered themselves a friend is welcome. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 28 to May 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close