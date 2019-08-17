Lois passed away after a brave battle with cancer, reaching her goal of 90 years full of love & laughter. Predeceased by love of her life, Harry, she will be missed by daughter Cheryl (Horst) Faerber, Byron/Carey Barnard and family, Cathy Fee, Cindie Houlihan, FHE group and neighbours. Born in McGrath Alberta, Lois lived in Diamond City, Lethbridge, Winnipeg, Calgary and finally Victoria. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and influenced many lives for good. Thanks to Dr. S. Roome "the best doctor ever" and many friends, neighbours and nurses. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Cancer Society or SPCA. Celebration of Life Aug 31, 1 pm at LDS Church 2990 Quadra St
Published in The Times Colonist on Aug. 17, 2019