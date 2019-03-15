GRAHAME, Lois Irene July 20, 1927 - February 27, 2019 Lois was born and raised in Lethbridge, Alberta as the only child of George (Bert) and Rebecca Milner who later retired to Victoria to be near Lois and her family. Lois married her first husband, Walter Grahame (RCN) and moved to Victoria in 1950 and except for a few moves with the Navy has lived here ever since. Most of Lois' working life was spent at the local car dealerships in the service and parts departments. She lost Walter in 1975. After meeting Ron Smith in 1980, they had over 32 years of enjoyable RVing with friends on the Island, and trips in Canada and the USA, before losing him in March 2012. Lois will be missed by her daughter, Darcee (the late Gerry) Strawson, granddaughter Stacey (Chris) Veitch, great-granddaughters Makenzie and Cassidy; and grandson Grahame (Joelle) Strawson, great-grandchildren Hayden and Lexi Strawson. Son, Daron Grahame (Charleen Salisbury) and step-grandson Cody Fitzsimmons (Mollie) and great-granddaughter Adara. Please join our family in a very casual celebration of life for our Mom on April 6, 2019 from 1 to 3 pm in the Chapel at the Royal Oak Burial Park, 4673 Falaise Drive, Victoria.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019