Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois M. BREND. View Sign

Lois Brend, age 86 passed away March 7th at the Royal Jubilee hospital surrounded by family and friends.



Lois was born November 28th 1932 to Fred and Estella (Titus) Brown in Edmonton, Alberta. Lois graduated in 1955 as an RN from St. Joseph's Hospital in Victoria. She later worked as a Geriatric nurse at Tillicum Lodge in Saanich where she cared for and comforted many in the twilight of their lives.



Lois was a kind and loving wife, mother and Grandma. She loved her extensive family and never forgot a birthday or special event. Lois touched many lives, she selflessly helped any person or small animal she could, and took great joy in doing so.



She is survived by her sons Scott (Kim) and Paul (Deanna), sisters-in-law Ruth and Terri & husband Ray, brother-in-law Barney, nieces Yvette, Denise, Cathy, Susan, Colleen, Barb and nephew Michael. A warm thank you to all the staff at Saanich Peninsula Extended Care and the wonderful nurses and Physicians at the Jubilee Hospital for the kind and compassionate care.



A graveside ceremony for Lois will take place at St. Michael and All Angels' Anglican Church at 4733 West Saanich Road on March 22 at 2:30 pm. A reception will be held in the Hall at St. Michaels after and all are welcome.

Lois Brend, age 86 passed away March 7th at the Royal Jubilee hospital surrounded by family and friends.Lois was born November 28th 1932 to Fred and Estella (Titus) Brown in Edmonton, Alberta. Lois graduated in 1955 as an RN from St. Joseph's Hospital in Victoria. She later worked as a Geriatric nurse at Tillicum Lodge in Saanich where she cared for and comforted many in the twilight of their lives.Lois was a kind and loving wife, mother and Grandma. She loved her extensive family and never forgot a birthday or special event. Lois touched many lives, she selflessly helped any person or small animal she could, and took great joy in doing so.She is survived by her sons Scott (Kim) and Paul (Deanna), sisters-in-law Ruth and Terri & husband Ray, brother-in-law Barney, nieces Yvette, Denise, Cathy, Susan, Colleen, Barb and nephew Michael. A warm thank you to all the staff at Saanich Peninsula Extended Care and the wonderful nurses and Physicians at the Jubilee Hospital for the kind and compassionate care.A graveside ceremony for Lois will take place at St. Michael and All Angels' Anglican Church at 4733 West Saanich Road on March 22 at 2:30 pm. A reception will be held in the Hall at St. Michaels after and all are welcome. Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close