BEATY, Lois Margaret (nee Lyle) February 1, 1946 - September 10, 2019 Lois passed away on September 10, 2019, surrounded by family. She leaves behind her best friend and beloved husband of 49 years, Bob, and deeply loved sons Scott and Mark, as well as grandchildren Henry and Flora. Predeceased by her parents of St. Thomas, Ont. and an infant sister, she is survived by her brother Ronald Lyle, several nephews and a niece, grand nephews and a grand niece, dear cousins and close friends. Family, community work and teaching were the joys of Lois' life from Ontario to Alberta and BC. She earned an honours BA from UWO and a M Ed from UVIC. Treasured times with Bob were family dinners and reunions, travel, camping, RV trips, guided tours, theatre attendance, square dancing, skiing and gatherings with friends. Special thanks to Dr. Grimwood, Dr. Rauw and staff, and chemotherapy nurses. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 2pm at Cadboro Bay United Church, 2625 Arbutus Rd. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BC Cancer Research in Lois' name. Condolences may be offered at www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019