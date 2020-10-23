LIVESEY, Lois Margaret 1930-2020 Passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 in Toronto at age 90. Lois was born on April 28, 1930 in Glasgow, Scotland, the eldest child of David and Gertrude Mackie. She spent the Second World War in Australia with relatives, having journeyed at age 10 around the world on a freighter ship. Lois studied biology at the University of Glasgow and was enjoying working as a lab assistant when she met her husband Derek Leonard Livesey (deceased 1992) at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. They married in 1956 and eventually had four children, Graham (married to Allison), Flora (married to Guy), Bruce (married to Gabrielle) and Gavin (deceased 1992). Lois will be missed by her children, her extended family, her surviving friends, as well as her four grandchildren: Simone, Emil, Aidan and Ellis. Derek was a physics professor which led to living in Vancouver, Fredericton and Victoria with sabbaticals in Australia and Scotland, resulting in adventures the whole family enjoyed. Lois was a talented and dedicated mother, educator, traveller and volunteer to various causes. She loved Scottish country dancing, playing golf and tennis, hiking and reading the Guardian. In recent years Lois lived in Toronto and was compassionately looked after by Bruce and Gabrielle, and by numerous caregivers. Donations in her name are welcomed to the Alzheimer's Society.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store