MARTIN, Lois Lois was born 1929 in Saskatchewan. Mom passed away March 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband Bill Martin, parents Tom and Grace and sister Doreen. She was a loving mother to children Cynthia (Rob), Heather (Brian), DJ (John), Glenn (Deb) also grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Mom was a believer in "The service we do others is the rent we pay for our stay on earth." She volunteered for years at the West Coast General Hospitals Woman's Auxiliary as well as various Church organizations throughout her life. She was an amazing, loving mother and will be greatly missed. A tea will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to a charity of your choice. Stories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.chapelofmemories.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020