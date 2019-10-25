Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois S. DUTTON. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Dr. Saanich , BC v8y1b4 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Salvation Army Victoria Citadel 4030 Douglas Street Victoria , BC View Map Obituary

With great sadness and broken hearts, we announce the passing of our dear Lois on Saturday, October 19. Lois slipped away peacefully with family at her side.



Her unconditional love, words of wisdom and inspiring joy will be deeply missed by her husband and best friend; Barry Dutton, daughter; Lee Moss (Raymond), and grandsons: Cameron, Riley and Tavish Moss.



Lois will also be sadly missed by her siblings: Leona, Elayne (Glen), Judy-Lyn (Duane), Bryce (Linette), Bruce (Lancy), aunt, Isla Evans, as well as numerous extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Marjie.



Many will remember Lois for her passion for her real estate business and volunteer work, her love of books, her competing in half-marathons and her delight in her little yellow “Beetle”.



We will all miss Lois for her intelligence, generous spirit and vibrant, fun-loving personality.



In almost 61 years together, Lois and Barry enjoyed many adventures, including 8 years in Tripoli, Libya and many travels around the world.



Our family would like to thank the medical staff of both the Victoria General and Royal Jubilee Hospitals and especially Victoria Hospice.



A Celebration of Lois’ Life will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1:30 pm at The Salvation Army Victoria Citadel, 4030 Douglas Street, Victoria. Please forward condolences through



In lieu of flowers, you may wish to direct a gift in Lois’ name to The Terry Fox Foundation, 2669 Shaughnessy St., Port Coquitlam BC V3C 3G7 –

