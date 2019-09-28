Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lola Mae Brockie. View Sign Obituary

BROCKIE, Lola Mae Lola Mae Brockie of Kamloops, B.C. passed away on September 19th, 2019 at 93 years of age. Mom's memory will be cherished by her 5 children, Ralph (Anne) Brockie, Wayne (Ona) Brockie, David Brockie, Darlene (Mike) Moonen, John (Billie Jo) Brockie, and an abundance of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom she loved to spend time with. Lola was born in Westlock, Alberta to Andrew and Sadie Smith . She had fond memories of working in the fields with her father and siblings on the family farm. She was one of nine children and leaves behind three surviving sisters, Edna Anhorn, Rosa Still, and Mona Lyons. Mom married our father Ian Brockie and moved to Edmonton. There she worked with her sister Edna at a furrier before training to become an occupational therapist at the Royal Alexander Hospital in Edmonton. She eventually retired to Peachland, B.C. where she raised a vast variety of both inside and outside birds. She then relocated to spend her retirement years in Victoria, B.C. Mom thrived in Victoria. She had so many interests and hobbies, including bird watching, hiking, line dancing and crafts. So many hours she spent in what we called "Lola's sweatshop" because she would cut and sew tirelessly. At 80 years old she was still setting crab traps, shrimping, and clam digging all around Vancouver Island. She walked miles and miles daily and did all kinds of volunteer work. When Mom's health declined, she moved to Kamloops and was lovingly cared for in both Overlander Extended Care and Kamloops Seniors Village. We can't say enough about the many angels who dedicate their careers to caring for our elderly family members. Mom loved her Dairy Queen treats and whenever anyone came to visit, they knew to bring ice cream. Take your wings and fly now Mom We love you always and forever At our Mother's request there will be no service and the family will have a private gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers please take the time to go for a walk, or a hike, and really take in the nature that is all around us. Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019

