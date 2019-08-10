Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lona Beth Worcester. View Sign Obituary

WORCESTER, Lona Beth 1940 - 2019 Lona passed away on August 5th after enduring a four-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was predeceased by her husband, David Gray Worcester. After the sudden loss of her beloved, Lona lived her life without compromise. She always persevered with a determination to raise her family well and live her life on her own terms. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, gardening and caring for her pets. Lona was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She will be dearly missed by her children, Lorne (Kelly) and Carla (Luciano); her grandchildren, Aaron, Kyson, Alexa, Alessia and Luca; and her sisters in Winnipeg, Colleen and Joan. Our Special Thanks to the staff and caregivers at The Heights at Mount View. In particular: Dr. McKeen, Sabina, Eleanor, Manale, Walter, Ophelia and Noreen. In addition, we would like to thank Tami-Lyn and Maudie for their care and support. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 1:30pm at The Chapel at Royal Oak Burial Park. There will be a reception following. Condolences may be offered to the family at







