STODDARD, Lonny Phil Lonny Stoddard was born in 1939 in Parker, Idaho and passed away February 5, 2019 in Victoria BC at the age of 80. He will be missed by his friends and family. A Celebration of Lonny's life will be held on May 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Victoria. To share memories please visit www.dignitymemorial.com
First Memorial Funeral Services
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019