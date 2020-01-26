In loving memory of Lorelei Robin O’Byrne (Born in Vancouver, BC on November 20, 1953. Deceased in Victoria, BC on January 28, 2010). It is with much love that we remember Lorelei, beloved mother, wife and friend. Lorelei is survived by her husband Dave, her two children, Krystal (Clay) and Ryan (Christine), and her three grandchildren Lila (4), Frank (2), and Harry (5 months). With each passing year, we miss Mom’s smile, her strength, and her love and dedication to our family. Lorelei is deeply loved, sadly missed and will always be remembered.
Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 26, 2020