Loretta May Baker
October 11, 1936 - June 13, 2020
Loretta loved her family, her husband, and music! Born in Innisfail, AB, she met Robert in UofA Mixed Chorus. They married in 1957, moved to Edmonton, where they raised five children: Beth, Phil, Mark, Tim, and Dan. She taught music to many children for over 30 years and sang in the Richard Eaton Singers. She later worked as Fine Arts Consultant for Strathcona County. Loretta is survived (and deeply missed) by Robert, her children, brother Dale, and nine grandchildren.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
