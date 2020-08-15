1/1
Lori Ann MACDONALD
June 25, 1954 - August 02, 2020
With great sadness, we report Lori's passing in her home at Victoria BC.

Born in Barrie, Ontario, Lori had lived in Angus, Oromocto, Shilo, Ottawa, Kingston, and finally in Victoria where she was the Office Manager of A&B Sound and recently at Lowe's Home Improvement in Langford.

She will be lovingly remembered by her Dad Ken, Step-Mom Yvonne, sisters Kimberly (Bob), Heidi (Charlie), Dayle (Marty), and her four step-siblings Martin (Dayle), Mike, Patrick (Mary-Jane), Tracy (Tim) along with many nieces and nephews.

Due to current conditions, there will be no ceremony of life.

Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

