Lori K. CORRIGALL

It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of a wonderful woman.



Lori courageously fought her battle with cancer to the end.



She will be missed by her life-partner Tom Gruber, her daughters Angela and Meghan Corrigall, her honourary daughter Laura Thomas, her grandchildren Dallan Alphonse and Cole Corrigall, her brothers Bruce Corrigall, Bud and sister-in-law Coralee Corrigall and their families.



Not to mention the thousands of friends she made along the way.



Please come celebrate Lori's life at a memorial service Saturday, April 27th at 1:30pm at Luxton Hall, 1040 Marwood Ave, Langford, BC., followed by a gathering at the farm, 4369 Happy Valley Rd.

