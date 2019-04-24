Lori K. CORRIGALL (March 24, 1959 - April 19, 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lori K. CORRIGALL.
Obituary

It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of a wonderful woman.

Lori courageously fought her battle with cancer to the end.

She will be missed by her life-partner Tom Gruber, her daughters Angela and Meghan Corrigall, her honourary daughter Laura Thomas, her grandchildren Dallan Alphonse and Cole Corrigall, her brothers Bruce Corrigall, Bud and sister-in-law Coralee Corrigall and their families.

Not to mention the thousands of friends she made along the way.

Please come celebrate Lori's life at a memorial service Saturday, April 27th at 1:30pm at Luxton Hall, 1040 Marwood Ave, Langford, BC., followed by a gathering at the farm, 4369 Happy Valley Rd.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.