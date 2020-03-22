Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lori K. Richards. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sorrow and sadness that the family of Lori Richards must announce her passing on February 16 after a fierce 16 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Teacher extraordinaire for almost 40 years, her kind and gentle spirit will be missed by anyone that knew her. She is survived by her loving husband and life long friend Darren, son Piersson, mother Marlene, sister Christa (Kilian), brother Darin and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Per Lori's wishes her ashes will be spread on the banks of a small waterfall fed pond located along the Pacific Marine Circle Route, a place she loved to stop at when travelling by motorcycle. Sidney Elementary School, where Lori last taught grade 3 has scheduled a celebration of her life that will be open to anyone wishing to attend, with the date and time to be announced. An Alberta celebration at Lori's family home is also planned for when travel is appropriate. Lori requested that in lieu of any flowers to please pass along a donation to the S.P.C.A. Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 22, 2020

