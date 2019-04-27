Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorimer Douglas (Doug) Perkins. View Sign Obituary

PERKINS, Lorimer Douglas (Doug) January 10, 1924-April 14, 2019 Born in Radisson, Saskatchewan he passed away peacefully at the Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead in Victoria, British Columbia, at the age of 95. Doug, raised in Melfort, Saskatchewan, led a diverse life but his passion for all things aeronautical began in childhood with model airplanes soaring over his bed. At 17 he tried unsuccessfully to join the RCAF when his brother Max enlisted. But, on his 18th birthday he signed up and commenced flight training at Prince Albert, Saskatchewan in 1942. Most of his Canadian training was flying Tiger Moths and Crane 1/1A aircrafts. In May of 1943 he was transferred to England where he continued his training, flying Master, Hurricane, and Harvard aircrafts. December of that year he shipped out to India where he continued his training on Hurricanes, and finally graduated to the P47 Thunderbolt fighter-bomber until April of 1944. In November, having finished training, he began active service flying Thunderbolts in the Burma theatre. Doug was discharged on January 13, 1945, having flown over 593 hours during his enlistment. He resumed civilian life and attended the University of Saskatchewan, studying engineering and continued to upgrade throughout his career. Doug worked for the B.C. Department of Highways (DOH) for 25 years, during which time he was instrumental in the planning and construction of sections of highway in the Fraser Canyon, Roger's Pass, Hart Highway and Yellow Head Pass. An opportunity presented itself in 1975 and Doug left the DOH to join Willis, Cunliffe and Tait/Delcan, working on the Okanagan Connector and Chilliwack Dike System, plus a number of projects in Victoria. He retired at 75 but continued to act as consultant on other endeavors, including the Bella Bella airport. During all that time Doug continued to fly. He joined the Victoria Flying Club in November of 1963, took recertification training and flew various small aircraft while he built his first plane-a Thorp T-18. The plane, 15 years later, aptly named "Bated Breath", took her maiden flight May 1, 1997. A few years after the inauguration of "Bated Breath" he started his second home built experimental aircraft, the Van's RV-6. In addition to flying Doug was a member of the Toastmaster's, played the piano, sang (rather nicely!) in a barbershop quartet, engaged in woodworking, and enjoyed watching both football and hockey. As a young engineer Doug met his wife Phyllis (nee Wilkinson) at a local dance on the Sechelt Peninsula and they were married on May 23, 1951. Post war poverty necessitated inventiveness and one of Doug's fondest anecdotal memories is of the night he met Phyllis. He thought her the loveliest girl at the dance in her beautiful red velvet dress, only to find out later that the dress in question had been fashioned from a curtain! Not only did he adopt her two children from a previous marriage but raised an additional four. Doug was a good father, responsible, fair and kind with a remarkable sense of humour, although many of his jokes were real 'groaners' (How did the constipated mathematician solve the problem? He worked it out with a pencil!). We laughed regardless. He provided us with a happy environment in which to grow. Doug is survived by his wife of 68 years, Phyllis Adrien (Wilkinson) and all six children: Claudia Peterson (Ray Morgan), Laurie Perkins (Heather Minter), Mark Perkins (Sigrid Gidlof), Madeline Perkins, Grant Perkins (Jennifer Lowry) and Susan Perkins (Bruce McAskill). His grandchildren: Aaron, Mathieu (Brandy), Juanita (Francois), Aaron, Emmerson, Jodi (Scott), Jamie (Lesley), Riley, Amy (Casey). His great-grandchildren: Reese, Marisa, Mason, Luc, Aymeri, Maite, Cyprien, Marshall, Connor, Brooklyn. His brother Dick (Ernestine). He was predeceased by his sister Betty Cumberford (nee Perkins) and brother Max Perkins. Dad has truly 'slipped the surly bonds of earth' may he 'dance the skies on laughter silvered wings' (quote-John Gillespie Magee/High Flight). We will miss him greatly. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Palm North in Victoria's Veteran's Memorial Lodge at Broadmead for their care of our father and their support over the past two and a half years. A shared memorial gathering will be held in the Oak Room at The Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead, 4579 Chatterton Way, Victoria at 1:30pm on Friday, May 3. A celebration of life will be held at Two Waters Community Building, 3226 Selleck Way, Colwood, BC at 2:00pm on Saturday, May 18. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Air Museum at Victoria International Airport or, to the Veterans Memorial Lodge through Broadmead Care.





