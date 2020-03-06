Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorna Beverly HELGESEN. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

It is with great sadness that I announce that Lorna Beverly Helgesen passed away very peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.



She is predeceased by her mother Cora and father Tom Helgesen, five brothers and two sister-in-laws: Raymond and Gayle, Norman, Eric, Alvin, Bruce and Sharon. She is survived by her loving sister Eileen Downs of Sidney, sister-in-laws Fran, Caroline and Margaret, and many nieces and nephews throughout Canada.



I thank the many workers at Community Living Victoria and especially the workers at Mariposa House who have given Lorna a wonderful life. Lorna will be missed by her dear friends at Mariposa House: Brenda, Troy and Wally.



Also thank you to Drs George Wray and Andrew Jervis for the loving care to Lorna over many years.



A celebration of life will be held for Lorna Friday, April 3, 2020, at 2pm at First Memorial 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Mariposa House care of Community Living Victoria, 3861 Cedar Hill X Road, Victoria BC, V8P 2M7, or the charity of your choice.

It is with great sadness that I announce that Lorna Beverly Helgesen passed away very peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.She is predeceased by her mother Cora and father Tom Helgesen, five brothers and two sister-in-laws: Raymond and Gayle, Norman, Eric, Alvin, Bruce and Sharon. She is survived by her loving sister Eileen Downs of Sidney, sister-in-laws Fran, Caroline and Margaret, and many nieces and nephews throughout Canada.I thank the many workers at Community Living Victoria and especially the workers at Mariposa House who have given Lorna a wonderful life. Lorna will be missed by her dear friends at Mariposa House: Brenda, Troy and Wally.Also thank you to Drs George Wray and Andrew Jervis for the loving care to Lorna over many years.A celebration of life will be held for Lorna Friday, April 3, 2020, at 2pm at First Memorial 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Mariposa House care of Community Living Victoria, 3861 Cedar Hill X Road, Victoria BC, V8P 2M7, or the charity of your choice. Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close