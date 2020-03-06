It is with great sadness that I announce that Lorna Beverly Helgesen passed away very peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
She is predeceased by her mother Cora and father Tom Helgesen, five brothers and two sister-in-laws: Raymond and Gayle, Norman, Eric, Alvin, Bruce and Sharon. She is survived by her loving sister Eileen Downs of Sidney, sister-in-laws Fran, Caroline and Margaret, and many nieces and nephews throughout Canada.
I thank the many workers at Community Living Victoria and especially the workers at Mariposa House who have given Lorna a wonderful life. Lorna will be missed by her dear friends at Mariposa House: Brenda, Troy and Wally.
Also thank you to Drs George Wray and Andrew Jervis for the loving care to Lorna over many years.
A celebration of life will be held for Lorna Friday, April 3, 2020, at 2pm at First Memorial 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Mariposa House care of Community Living Victoria, 3861 Cedar Hill X Road, Victoria BC, V8P 2M7, or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020