Lorna Erin Cue
CUE, Lorna Erin June 10, 1944 - November 19, 2020 It is will great sadness that my twin sister Lorna has passed away. She had an incredible spirit which inspired others. She loved life and she had a strong faith which sustained her in her journey in life. Much heartfelt thanks to the Renal Dialysis Unit at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. To the incredible doctors, nurses and technicians who service the life saving machines. They are a special group of people. God Bless you all for the additional years we had together. Donations to the Kidney Foundation appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 5, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021.
