Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorna Francis Barry. View Sign Obituary

BARRY, Lorna Francis February 28, 1933 - February 27, 2020 Born in the small village of Shelford, England, Lorna left us after a long and brave struggle. She has finally found peace and her well-deserved rest. Lorna is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Ron C. Barry and only daughter, Lorraine. She leaves behind 4 sons Ron (Marlene), Rob (Sheila), Ed (Theresa), Andy (Jennifer); 15 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Lorna, Ron and their first 2 children crossed the Atlantic by ship in 1956. After settling in Victoria they migrated further west, settling in Sooke in 1969 with their 5 children. They soon became immersed in the unique culture, people and politics of their new home. Lorna served a term as Regional Director and 2 terms on the first Sooke Council. She was much respected in those positions. Additionally, there are many locals who will remember the multigenerational gatherings at their home in Saseenos. We give thanks for all of those memories. There is a great emptiness in her place. May God bless her. A ceremonial gathering will be announced at a later date.





BARRY, Lorna Francis February 28, 1933 - February 27, 2020 Born in the small village of Shelford, England, Lorna left us after a long and brave struggle. She has finally found peace and her well-deserved rest. Lorna is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Ron C. Barry and only daughter, Lorraine. She leaves behind 4 sons Ron (Marlene), Rob (Sheila), Ed (Theresa), Andy (Jennifer); 15 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Lorna, Ron and their first 2 children crossed the Atlantic by ship in 1956. After settling in Victoria they migrated further west, settling in Sooke in 1969 with their 5 children. They soon became immersed in the unique culture, people and politics of their new home. Lorna served a term as Regional Director and 2 terms on the first Sooke Council. She was much respected in those positions. Additionally, there are many locals who will remember the multigenerational gatherings at their home in Saseenos. We give thanks for all of those memories. There is a great emptiness in her place. May God bless her. A ceremonial gathering will be announced at a later date. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close