LORNA NOREEN BLAIR, 1926-2020
Lorna Noreen Blair, also known as Nonie, was born in Taber, Alberta on March 15 ,1926, and passed peacefully on October 15,2020 in Victoria. Noreen was the middle child of Owen and Lorna Evans (Predeceased) and preceded as well by her husband Tomas Blair (2004), Brother Owen David Evans, and eldest child, Danielle Ashworth (2018).
She is survived by her sister Joy Evans, her daughters Pam, Pat, and Colleen, step children, David and Susan Blair and all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Noreen was born in rural Alberta, and moved to Trail, Duncan and then Victoria while growing up in the 1930s. Noreen married James Edward Ashworth in June of 1948. They were the parents of 3 beautiful children in the span of 2 years. She then had her 4th child, Colleen, 9 years later.
Noreen believed in service to her community & enjoyed volunteering & always wanted to help others less fortunate. She volunteered for many years at the Garth Homer Society, and mentored others with substance abuse. Noreen was a devoted Spiritualist and a congregate member of the Open Door Sanctuary.
Her passions in life included sewing, needlepoint, knitting, and cooking for the ones she loved.
Thank you to all of the staff at Glenwarren Lodge who made Noreen's last three years of life comfortable and so enjoyable. A Deep appreciation goes out to the nurses and care aids that got to know and cared for Noreen. Thank you also to Helena, Caren and Dale for their kind and caring attention to Noreen in the later part of her life.
Due to restrictions on social gatherings, the service for Noreen will be held by Zoom through the Open Door Sanctuary, and a Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date when it is safe to do so.
Requesting in lieu of flowers, we ask a donation to a charity of your own choice.
