Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorna (Stuart) STEVENS. View Sign Obituary

STEVENS, Lorna (nee Stuart) at the Oak Bay Lodge on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in her 100th year. She enjoyed a long, rich life, and took her time with letting it all go. Although born in Vancouver she spent most of her childhood in Alberta. She really enjoyed practicing handwriting in elementary school, and in high school excelled at sewing and art classes. Her artistic talent led to working in a beauty parlour in Calgary, and then colouring photographs for a studio in Victoria. Lorna was a talented artist and seamstress. She moved to Victoria with her son Don when husband Doug was overseas during the war. Except for a short time back in Calgary she enjoyed the rest of her life in Victoria. In 1956 Lorna and the family built a new house on Tyndall Avenue in Gordon Head that she lived in for the next 45 years. Loving sister to Marian, mother of Don, Judy, Paul, and Gail, grandmother to 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years Doug Stevens, three sons Peter, Howard and Jack, and siblings Bessie, Donald, Jack, and Cam. No service as requested.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close