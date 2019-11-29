STEVENS, Lorna (nee Stuart) at the Oak Bay Lodge on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in her 100th year. She enjoyed a long, rich life, and took her time with letting it all go. Although born in Vancouver she spent most of her childhood in Alberta. She really enjoyed practicing handwriting in elementary school, and in high school excelled at sewing and art classes. Her artistic talent led to working in a beauty parlour in Calgary, and then colouring photographs for a studio in Victoria. Lorna was a talented artist and seamstress. She moved to Victoria with her son Don when husband Doug was overseas during the war. Except for a short time back in Calgary she enjoyed the rest of her life in Victoria. In 1956 Lorna and the family built a new house on Tyndall Avenue in Gordon Head that she lived in for the next 45 years. Loving sister to Marian, mother of Don, Judy, Paul, and Gail, grandmother to 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years Doug Stevens, three sons Peter, Howard and Jack, and siblings Bessie, Donald, Jack, and Cam. No service as requested.
Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019