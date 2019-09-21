POLLOCK, Lorne Donald Passed away September 14, 2019 at his home on Bear Mountain with family at his side. Lorne is finally at peace following a difficult journey with Parkinson's Disease. Lorne was born to Lorne and Muriel Pollock on June 19th, 1947 in Comox, BC. The Pollock family later moved to Nanaimo. It was there Lorne developed his love of the game of golf. He claimed he grew up on the Nanaimo Golf Course. Lorne is survived by many who loved him. His precious daughter Tara (Marty), sister Marilyn, brother Gerry (Colleen), and their families. Lorne also leaves behind his loving wife Ev and her children, Steve Pearce (Alicia), Marnie Watkin (Trevor) and their families. We will dearly miss this wonderful caring man whose incredible wit made us laugh out loud every day. Lorne's family is very grateful for the incredible support received by the Victoria Hospice Palliative Response Team, and friends who were there for us during the last weeks of Lorne's life. We will never forget what you did for us. Lorne's Life will be celebrated at the Bear Mountain Westin Hotel Ballroom, October 6th at 2:00 pm. To offer a condolence please visit www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019