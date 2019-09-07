Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorne R. Walker. View Sign Obituary

It is with much love and gratitude that we say goodbye to our father, Lorne Robert Walker, who died August 28, just a week shy of his 85th birthday. Lorne leaves behind his daughters, Lori and Sandy, their husbands Stephen and Ty, and grandchildren Harrison and Katie. He said goodbye to his wife of almost 55 years, Carolyn, in December 2018 when we lost her to cancer.



Lorne was so many things to us: a chorister, storyteller, golfer, retired landman, and banjo player. He had a kind, open heart. He was that guy in a bucket hat you passed coming out of the restaurant or the bank, who held the door for you, and with a warm smile would say "I left you some!" His involvement in McDougall and Central Saanich United Church, brought him great joy and comfort. Dementia brought an end to his banjo playing, and the "Shady Mountain" music group he adored, but he held a special place in his heart for family, friends, Willis Point and Tim Horton's Icecaps.



We will celebrate his life in Calgary at McDougall United Church Sept 21 at 11:00 AM and in Saanichton at Central Saanich United Church October 5 at 11:00 AM.

