Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorne Russell Thornton. View Sign Obituary

THORNTON, Lorne Russell Lorne passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019. He was born on August 7, 1928 in Chilliwack, BC, but spent most of his life in Victoria. In his early years as a carpenter he worked for Dillabough and Luney Construction but later had his own construction company with his son Russell. A passionate and skilled fisherman, he had many fishing buddies over the years but none as devoted as his good friend Bob Mills. Lorne is survived by his wife of almost 70 years Vi, children, Debbie (Greg), Donna (Gary), Russell (Angie), Diana (Rick), Rick (Jodi), 11 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister Shirley (Ken), and brothers Ron, Doug and Tim (Marge). Many thanks to Dr. Alex Walton for the extraordinary care he provided during these last years and to Dr. Stephanie Brown who expertly and compassionately guided our family through Dad's final days. Thanks also to his Community Health Case Manager, Joan Henderson, who enabled Dad to stay in the family home he constructed until his final week of life. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red Cross. Condolences may be offered to the family at







THORNTON, Lorne Russell Lorne passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019. He was born on August 7, 1928 in Chilliwack, BC, but spent most of his life in Victoria. In his early years as a carpenter he worked for Dillabough and Luney Construction but later had his own construction company with his son Russell. A passionate and skilled fisherman, he had many fishing buddies over the years but none as devoted as his good friend Bob Mills. Lorne is survived by his wife of almost 70 years Vi, children, Debbie (Greg), Donna (Gary), Russell (Angie), Diana (Rick), Rick (Jodi), 11 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister Shirley (Ken), and brothers Ron, Doug and Tim (Marge). Many thanks to Dr. Alex Walton for the extraordinary care he provided during these last years and to Dr. Stephanie Brown who expertly and compassionately guided our family through Dad's final days. Thanks also to his Community Health Case Manager, Joan Henderson, who enabled Dad to stay in the family home he constructed until his final week of life. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red Cross. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close